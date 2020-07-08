Left Menu
Development News Edition

No food provided to shelter home inmates from Jul 2 on AAP govt instruction: DUSIB to HC

Figure out a solution," the bench said to DUSIB and the Delhi government and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29. The petition, by a woman residing at a shelter home in Sarai Kale Khan here, has contended that the central government on March 28 issued a notification directing all the states and union territories to provide three meals a day in the shelter homes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:35 IST
No food provided to shelter home inmates from Jul 2 on AAP govt instruction: DUSIB to HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday was informed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) that it has stopped providing food to people staying at its shelters from July 2 onwards on the instructions of the AAP government. The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek by DUSIB during hearing of a PIL which has claimed that shelter homes at Delhi deny three quality meals a day to its occupants and also do not provide them any soaps, sanitizers and other essential items.

In response to the Board's submission, the bench said that people were staying at the shelters and should it not be providing them meals. "Something has to be done. Figure out a solution," the bench said to DUSIB and the Delhi government and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.

The petition, by a woman residing at a shelter home in Sarai Kale Khan here, has contended that the central government on March 28 issued a notification directing all the states and union territories to provide three meals a day in the shelter homes. The plea has further claimed that as per the notification, "three hygienically prepared meals a day should be provided to the people residing in shelter homes for which an amount of Rs 100 per homeless per day may be incurred".  However, in complete violation of the above mentioned notification, DUSIB was providing only two meals of Rs 20 each for lunch and dinner to the people at the shelter homes, the petition has alleged.  It has also alleged that the "quality of food is poor and below the minimum standard. The meals only consist of plain rice and dal which are of lowest quality available in the market".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi, Briton join race for top WTO post as deadline looms

Britain and Saudi Arabia put forward late entries for the contest to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organisation, joining six others aspiring to lead the Geneva-based trade body that has faced scorn and pressure from th...

India may see 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases a day by winter 2021 if no vaccine or drug treatment: MIT study

India may record about 2.87 lakh coronavirus cases per day by the end of winter 2021 in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine or drug intervention, according to a modelling study by the MIT, but noted the projections should be interpreted as in...

Indians have done their best to respond to China's 'incredibly aggressive actions': Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Indians have done their best to respond to Chinas incredibly aggressive actions, asserting that Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes and the world shouldnt allow ...

Goa: Cop detains four tribals, opposition seeks action

A video clip of a Goa police inspector taking into custody four tribals trying to address a press conference against the proposed IIT campus in Sattari taluka on Wednesday has caused an outrage, with Opposition parties demanding action agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020