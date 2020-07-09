Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discussed HK on call -official
Since then Canada has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and said it could boost immigration from the former British colony.Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 04:53 IST
Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told Reuters.
The official declined to elaborate. The Five Eyes groups Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand. Separately, Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Wednesday that he discussed with his counterparts from the other countries many issues regarding international peace and security.
Beijing imposed a new national security legislation on Hong Kong last week despite protests from residents of the island and Western nations, setting China's freest city and a major financial hub on a more authoritarian track. Since then Canada has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and said it could boost immigration from the former British colony.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Canadian
- Beijing
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Britain
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month
Trust in China falls sharply among Australians, Lowy poll finds
Health News Summary: Colombia extends coronavirus lockdown measures until July 15; Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month and more
Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month
Aroa Biosurgery to list on Australian Securities Exchange as part of IPO