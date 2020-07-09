Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. envoy wraps up S.Korea visit overshadowed by N.Korea tensions

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun was due to wrap up meetings with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday, before moving on to Japan in a trip overshadowed by stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea. In Seoul on Wednesday, Biegun rejected speculation he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during his visit to the region, but reiterated the United States was open to resuming talks.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 06:47 IST
U.S. envoy wraps up S.Korea visit overshadowed by N.Korea tensions

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun was due to wrap up meetings with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday, before moving on to Japan in a trip overshadowed by stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea.

In Seoul on Wednesday, Biegun rejected speculation he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during his visit to the region, but reiterated the United States was open to resuming talks. After a series of back-to-back meetings with South Korean officials on Wednesday, Biegun was expected to meet on Thursday with Suh Hoon, a former spy chief recently named as South Korean President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser.

Besides North Korea, the agenda is expected to include coronavirus responses and cost-sharing for the U.S. military deployment in South Korea, among other issues. As U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Biegun led working-level talks, which have been stalled since the two sides last met in Sweden in October.

North Korea has said it has no intention of sitting down again with the United States, though U.S. President Donald Trump said this week he would be open to another summit with leader Kim Jong Un. The two leaders have met three times, but failed to find a compromise over the North's nuclear weapons programme, or the international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients

BJP has demanded the Telangana government to take immediate decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals for allegedly fleecing COVID-19 patients in the guise of treatment. Telangana State Government should immediately take decisive ...

Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council

With battle lines shifting, foreign interference growing, thousands fleeing their homes and COVID-19 cases on the rise, time is running out for bringing a peaceful end to the conflict in Libya, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says.Briefin...

Mexico posts new case record to overtake Spain; official says virus 'slowing'

Mexico on Wednesday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 infections, overtaking Spain to register the worlds eighth highest case count, according to a Reuters tally.Despite the soaring figures...

Cubs officially release veteran RHP Morrow

The Chicago Cubs officially released right-hander Brandon Morrow, a move that was expected after the relief pitcher underwent a minor nerve procedure. Morrow was signed by the Cubs to a minor league contract this past offseason after pitchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020