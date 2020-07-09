Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief warns foreign interference in Libya `unprecedented'

He said between April 1 and June 30 there were at least 102 civilian deaths and 254 civilians wounded in Libya, “a 172% increase compared to the first quarter of 2020. Guterres addressed a high-level meeting of the U.N. Security Council six months after leaders of 11 world powers and other countries with interests in Libya's long-running civil war agreed at a conference in Berlin to respect a much-violated U.N. arms embargo, hold off on military support to the warring parties, and push them to reach a full cease-fire.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:23 IST
UN chief warns foreign interference in Libya `unprecedented'
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UN)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that foreign interference in Libya's war has reached "unprecedented levels" and urged key players and their backers to unblock the political stalemate and agree to a cease-fire and peace talks. Calling the current situation "gloomy," the U.N. chief said Wednesday that the United Nations political mission in Libya is undertaking de-escalation efforts, "including the creation of a possible demilitarized zone," to try to reach a negotiated solution and spare lives. He said between April 1 and June 30 there were at least 102 civilian deaths and 254 civilians wounded in Libya, "a 172% increase compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Guterres addressed a high-level meeting of the U.N. Security Council six months after leaders of 11 world powers and other countries with interests in Libya's long-running civil war agreed at a conference in Berlin to respect a much-violated U.N. arms embargo, hold off on military support to the warring parties, and push them to reach a full cease-fire. Guterres and speaker after speaker decried the failure of the parties to adhere to the Berlin agreement and demand its speedy implementation.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, South Africa's Minister for International Relations Naledi Pandor and Egypt's foreign minister were among those urging a cease-fire. "We all took strong commitments in the Berlin conference in January and it's now time to translate our words into concrete actions," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the virtual meeting. "The polarisation that has turned Libya into a theater for proxy-war needs to stop. Action in support of one or the other Libyan parties needs to stop." Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Eastern forces under Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive trying to take Tripoli in April 2019, and the crisis in the oil-rich country has steadily worsened as foreign backers increasingly intervened despite pledges at the Berlin conference. Hifter's offensive is supported by France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries. The government in Tripoli is backed by Turkey — which sent troops and mercenaries to protect the capital in January — as well as Italy and Qatar.

Tripoli-based forces with Turkish support gained the upper hand in the war in early June after retaking the capital's airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns near Tripoli. They threatened to retake the strategic city of Sirte, which could allow them to gain control of oil fields and facilities in the south that Hifter seized earlier this year as part of his offensive on Tripoli. Egypt warned that it would intervene militarily if Turkish-backed forces attacked Sirte and the inland Jufra air base.

Guterres told the Security Council that forces supporting the government are now 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Sirte, after two previous attempts to gain control of the city. "The situation on the front lines has been mostly quiet since June 10," he said. "However, we are very concerned about the alarming military buildup around the city, and the high level of direct foreign interference in the conflict in violation of the UN arms embargo, UN Security Council resolutions, and the commitments made by member states in Berlin." Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal stressed that it was in Libya to support the legitimate government at its request and supported the Berlin agreement for providing "the architecture for intra-Libyan talks." Referring to Hifter's offensive, Onal said: "Placing the aggressor on equal footing with the legitimate UN-recognised government is wrong and counterproductive. This grave mistake must be corrected." And he said blaming Turkey for what's happening in Libya "amounts to hypocrisy." Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country currently holds the council presidency and chaired the meeting, expressed dismay that while other countries were trying to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months, hospitals in Libya were being bombed and "ships, planes and trucks with weapons and mercenaries kept arriving in Libyan cities." He said foreign interference, "the main driver of the conflict in Libya," must be brought to an end, and there must be "no more lies" and "backdoor deals" where foreign parties carve out spheres of influence.

"We will use the measures at our disposal, including targeted sanctions, to make sure that Libya is no longer the battleground in a foreign war," Maas warned. He urged all parties to unite behind U.N.-led peace efforts and behind a first important step which could be "a demilitarized solution for Sirte and Jufra."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Afghan women spin new careers by reviving ancient Silk Road crafts

By Stefanie Glinski HERAT, Afghanistan, July 09 Thomson Reuters Foundation - O nce an important Silk Road trading hub, the Afghan city of Herat has long been a cultural centre, but decades of war have ravaged its ancient traditional crafts....

Soccer-Bulgarian game to be played without spectators due to COVID-19 cases

The Bulgarian league match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia on Thursday will take place without spectators after Lokomotiv players, officials and dozens of fans tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The domestic league resumed ...

Rising food prices due to COVID19 threaten millions of refugees, UNHCR, WFP warn

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme WFP are warning that severe underfunding, conflict and disasters as well as supply chain challenges, rising food prices and loss of income due to COVID19 - threaten to leave millio...

Levy sewerage charges on all households in Delhi: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to comply with the Supreme Court order to levy sewerage charges on all households in the national capital for discharge of untreated effluents in Yamuna. The green panel noted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020