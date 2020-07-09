Left Menu
Calcutta HC to remain closed from Friday to Monday

The West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from 5 pm on July 9 to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 15:35 IST
The Calcutta High Court will remain closed from Friday to Monday due to the imposition of a fresh spell of lockdown in containment zones of the city and for sanitization of the court buildings, its Registrar General said. The Chief Justice has suspended judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court from July 10 to 13 on account of a new phase of lockdown in the city declaring a considerable part of it as containment zones, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said in a notification on Thursday.

A thorough sanitization process in the three buildings of the high court will also be conducted during this period, she said. The high court had reopened its doors for the physical hearing of cases on June 11 after a gap of over two and a half months as normal functioning was stopped owing to the lockdown.

It had been taking up only very urgent matters through video conference hearings. The West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from 5 pm on July 9 to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases.

