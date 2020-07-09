Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI court orders to trace Babri Masjid case accused

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Thursday ordered to trace accused Om Prakash Pandey, who is said have become a monk years ago. The court was told that members of the Pandey's family claimed that he had become a monk 25 years ago and they were not in contact with him.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 21:05 IST
CBI court orders to trace Babri Masjid case accused

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case on Thursday ordered to trace accused Om Prakash Pandey, who is said have become a monk years ago. Pandey is one of the 32 accused in case, whose hearing is being held on a day-to-day basis to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple. Earlier, Special Judge S K Yadav had issued a non-bailable warrant against Pandey. The court was told that members of the Pandey's family claimed that he had become a monk 25 years ago and they were not in contact with him. The court was also told that Pandey is said to have sometimes visited his guru’s ashram in Allahabad and his brother said he would try to find him and let the court know in a week. Taking all aspects into consideration, the court directed the CBI to inquire about the matter and furnish a report before it. Meanwhile, no accused turned up before the court on Thursday to depose in the case. An application was moved on behalf of accused Santosh Dubey that his wife was taken ill and he will appear before the court on July 13. The court has already directed accused Pawan Kumar Pandey, a former legislator, to appear before it on Friday.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as surging virus cases undermine recovery hopes

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. The Labor Departments most timely data on the economy show...

Youth Akali Dal protests increase in fuel prices

Activists of the Youth Akali Dal on Thursday held a protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded that the state government slash taxes on petrol and diesel. Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh, who led the protest n...

Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh and the overall situation is stable and ameliorating, da...

Europe fears complacency; virus hits 'full speed' in Africa

Asian and European officials pleaded with their citizens Thursday to respect modest precautions as several countries saw coronavirus outbreaks accelerate or sought to prevent new flare-ups, while the virus showed no signs of slowing its ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020