Left Menu
Development News Edition

USTR Lighthizer says bilateral trade pacts conflict with multilateral trading system

Speaking in a webcast event hosted by the London-based Chatham House think-tank, Lighthizer said that Europe's proliferation of some 77 bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) was "one of the biggest challenges to the multilateral trading system." He said that to revive the multilateral trading system enshrined in the World Trade Organization, there needed to be a "reset" on global tariff rates, an end to making new trade rules through WTO litigation and new ways to effectively deal with China's state-directed economic model and non-tariff barriers such as product and food safety standards.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:56 IST
USTR Lighthizer says bilateral trade pacts conflict with multilateral trading system
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@USTradeRep)

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday said the world needed either a multilateral system to govern global trade or a series of bilateral agreements, but the two were in conflict with each other. Speaking in a webcast event hosted by the London-based Chatham House think-tank, Lighthizer said that Europe's proliferation of some 77 bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) was "one of the biggest challenges to the multilateral trading system."

He said that to revive the multilateral trading system enshrined in the World Trade Organization, there needed to be a "reset" on global tariff rates, an end to making new trade rules through WTO litigation and new ways to effectively deal with China's state-directed economic model and non-tariff barriers such as product and food safety standards. "The FTAs, in my opinion, we should just get rid of them. We should have a multilateral system or a bunch of bilateral systems," Lighthizer said. "And to be honest, I can go either way. But we can't have people who...profess to multilateralism and then go around basically being the biggest proponents of a bilateral system."

The United States last week launched a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada and is in the process of negotiating bilateral trade deals with the United Kingdom and Kenya after activating a "Phase 1" trade agreement with China in February. Lighthizer and U.S. President Donald Trump have long argued that bilateral trade deals were better for the United States than multilateral ones, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump pulled the United States out of TPP on his third day in office in 2017.

Lighthizer also said that Britain's former trade secretary Liam Fox is "one of the favorites" to become the next director general of the World Trade Organization, but said there were other good candidates as well and the Trump administration is still considering which of the seven to support. "If you say what are we looking for? Number one, we have someone who understands that we have a fundamental need for reform," Lighthizer said, adding that the WTO was at "a turning point" that could significantly shift its current form. The next WTO chief will also need to understand that China is "state capitalism," he said.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro will reopen beaches when there is a COVID-19 vaccine - mayor

The famous beaches in Brazils tourist hot spot of Rio de Janeiro will only reopen officially for sun bathers and swimmers once there is a vaccine for COVID-19, Mayor Marcelo Crivella said on Thursday.Currently, the city of Rios beaches are ...

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days. Simila...

U.S. military needs to take 'hard look' at Confederacy symbols, base names, top general says

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a hard look at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue even as President Donald Trump has ru...

Hawks make Miller first female G League GM

The Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate became the first team in the league to hire a woman as a general manager after promoting Tori Miller to the post with the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday. Miller, who was named the Skyhawks assistant g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020