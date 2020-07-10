Left Menu
Development News Edition

California sues Trump administration over new foreign student rules

California's attorney general will file a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block a Trump administration immigration rule that could force tens of thousands of international students to leave the United States if their schools hold all classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the new rules could force international students to put themselves or others at risk by attending classes in person.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 02:31 IST
California sues Trump administration over new foreign student rules

California's attorney general will file a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block a Trump administration immigration rule that could force tens of thousands of international students to leave the United States if their schools hold all classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the new rules could force international students to put themselves or others at risk by attending classes in person. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Monday it would not allow holders of certain student visas to remain in the country if their school courses were fully online for the fall, an announcement that blindsided academic institutions and sent them scrambling to review their policies.

Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit over the new rules on Wednesday, arguing the new rules did not appear to take the health of students and faculty into consideration and would cause chaos at universities and colleges around the country. The University of California system also said on Wednesday that it planned to sue over the new policy.

California had nearly 162,000 international students in 2019, according to a report by the U.S. State Department and the Institute of International Education.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball game

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dancing robots replace fans at Japanese baseball gameWith their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an ima...

Science News Roundup: Study, ancient contact between Polynesian and South American; Scientists seek power from darkness and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Study shows ancient contact between Polynesian and South American peoplesNew genetic research shows that there was mingling between ancient native peoples from Polynesia and South Americ...

Report: Jaguars sign second-round pick Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault to his rookie contract, ESPNs Field Yates reported Thursday. The Jaguars selected the Colorado wideout in the second round 42nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.Shenault, 21, ...

Coronavirus records in Florida, Texas and California erode hopes of economic revival

Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases and deaths in several U.S. states are dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery as data shows shoppers staying out of stores in areas where cases are rising the most. In Arizona, Texas, Florida, G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020