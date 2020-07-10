Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in UP: Police

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, a senior police official said.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-07-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 09:12 IST
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in UP: Police
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, a senior police official said. "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital," ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said.

After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would be revealed in the postmortem report. Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said that the accident took place on Friday morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned near Kanpur.

"Some policemen accompanying Dubey were also injured in the incident," the SSP said. He did not specify whether they were injured in the accident or during the encounter.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Earlier, five members of Dubey gang were killed in separate encounters.

While on July 3, two of his associates, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey, were killed by police in an encounter in Kanpur, on July 8 the police killed another aide, Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. On July 9, two more aides of gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, were killed in separate encounters in Kanpura and Etawah districts.

While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was killed in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, another aide of Vikas Dubey, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah. Kartikeya, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee.

Vikas Dubey, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh on information leading to his arrest, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Holding breaks down while talking about racism his parents faced

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding struggled to hold back tears on a live broadcast while talking about the racism his parents faced, a day after his powerful speech on the sensitive subject. Ahead of day one of the first Test b...

Rajnath Singh to meet CDS, three service chiefs on current situation on LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will meet Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs to discuss the current situation on the Line of Actual Control LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting will also review t...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...

Australia limits number of citizens returning as virus surges

Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the countrys second most populous city. Sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020