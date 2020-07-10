Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-EU's Michel lays out compromise proposal on bloc's COVID stimulus

The chair of EU leaders, Charles Michel, on Friday put forward his compromise blueprint for the bloc's next budget and its multi-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund in a bid to bridge divisions between the more frugal north and the more highly indebted south.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:54 IST
FACTBOX-EU's Michel lays out compromise proposal on bloc's COVID stimulus
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)

The chair of EU leaders, Charles Michel, on Friday put forward his compromise blueprint for the bloc's next budget and its multi-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund in a bid to bridge divisions between the more frugal north and the more highly indebted south. Here are the key elements of Michel's proposal, which will be debated by the 27 national EU leaders in Brussels on July 17-18:

* EU budget for 2021-27 lowered slightly from previous proposals to 1.074 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion) to accommodate the "frugals". * Wealthy net contributors Austria, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands to keep EU budget rebates in the form of lump-sum corrections to win them over to the stimulus package.

* New 5 billion euro Brexit adjustment fund to support Ireland, Belgium, and other countries, regions, and industries most affected by Britain's departure from 2021. * New EU levy on unrecycled single-use plastics from 2021, on digital transactions and carbon footprint of imports by 2023. More bloc-wide taxes - including fresh Emissions Trading Scheme revenue from aviation and maritime sectors - later on, to repay stimulus borrowing.

* Grants available to member states: 217 billion euros in 2021-22 based on unemployment, demographics, and GDP levels before new coronavirus struck; another 93 billion available in 2023, based on GDP drop since the pandemic. * A third of all EU spending to go to projects advancing the fight against climate change. Access to Just Transition Fund to wean off coal only for countries committed to achieving 2050 climate neutrality.

* Three-month approval process for getting recovery funds based on criteria including hitting reform "milestones and targets" and voting by a majority of EU member states. * Recovery funds should be paid out by the end of 2026. Debt repayment to start from 2027.

* Weaker mechanism than previously proposed to ensure respect for rule of law as a condition to accessing EU funds, but more money for European Public Prosecutor's Office, among others. * The EU's current, 2014-20 budget to be increased by 11.5 billion euros to swiftly step up spending on solvency support for companies, among others.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police dismantle a makeshift shelter camp in Calais

Police forces dismantled a makeshift shelter camp in the northern French port of Calais on Friday, removing hundreds of migrants in one of the biggest operations of its kind in the last several months. Since the easing of the coronavirus lo...

Rugby-Rebels, Reds draw 18-18 after 'Super Time' fails to find a winner

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds drew 18-18 in a scrappy Super Rugby AU contest played out in front of a small crowd at Brookvale Oval on Friday after the novelty of golden point extra time failed to separate the sides. Reds flyhalf...

Sri Sri Tattva ramps up production of their Ayurveda immunity boosters

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 10 ANINewsVoir Sri Sri Tattva, Indias leading health and wellness and FMCG brand offers a range of herbal immunity boosters based on the ancient science of Ayurveda. At a time when keeping ones immunity stron...

Take your appeal to ECB if you want to resume playing cricket: PCB to Kaneria

The PCB on Friday advised banned Test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria to approach the England Cricket Board ECB if he wants to resume playing club or domestic cricket. A desperate Kaneria, banned since 2012, want to resume cricket activities to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020