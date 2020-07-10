Police issue search warrant for office of independent Hong Kong pollster

Police issue search warrant for office of independent Hong Kong pollsterReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:16 IST
Authorities arrived with a search warrant at the office of Hong Kong independent pollster Robert Chung on Friday, more than a week after Beijing imposed sweeping national security laws on the Chinese-ruled city. Chung told Reuters authorities had arrived at his office and he was trying to understand the basis of the situation.
The new national security legislation makes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces punishable with up to life in prison.
