DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 10
** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JULY 10 ** SINGAPORE – Singapore Parliament election ** CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds news conference following National cabinet meeting ** TOKYO - International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath urged governments to shift to "equity-like" support from one focused on loans as the COVID-19 pandemic inflicts prolonged harm on companies.Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:36 IST
For other diaries, please see:
Political and General News Top Economic Events
Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions
U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JULY 10
** SINGAPORE – Singapore Parliament election ** CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds news conference following National cabinet meeting ** TOKYO - International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath urged governments to shift to "equity-like" support from one focused on loans as the COVID-19 pandemic inflicts prolonged harm on companies. - 0100 GMT ** MANILA - Philippines' acting economic planning secretary holds news conference to discuss digital readiness and other topics. - 0100 GMT
** BANGKOK – Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and economic ministers discuss more measures to ease the impact of coronavirus - 0200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Reuters interview with Belgium's Health Minister Maggie De Block amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak - 0700 GMT ** BERLIN - Health Minister Jens Spahn and Robert-Koch-Institut President Lothar Wieler hold a news conference on the coronavirus in the context of the summer holiday season and Germany's EU presidency. - 0800 GMT
** PARIS - Interview with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, ahead of a video summit on Kosovo bringing together French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and their Serbian and Kosovar counterparts to help rekindle relations between the two Balkan countries. - 1030 GMT ** BRASILIA – Brazil Finance minister Paulo Guedes delivers a speech at a Lide group webinar. - 1200 GMT ** WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses "the priorities and work of his office before, during and after COVID-19." - 1600 GMT AMSTERDAM - Italian Prime Minister Antonio Conte will visit his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte this Friday in preparation for next week's EU summit on the European Recovery Fund. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters via video conference ahead of an ECOFIN euro zone finance ministers' meeting. - 0740 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Finance Ministers will discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and priorities to promote the Capital Markets Union; the European Commission and the European Central Bank will present their assessment of the economic situation. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a video summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and their Serbian and Kosovar counterparts to help rekindle relations between the two Balkan countries.
BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.
MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will hold talks in Brussels.
WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13
BRUSSELS - Foreign ministers of the European Union's member states meet in person to pave the way for a July 17-18 summit of their leaders, who will be seeking to reach an agreement on the bloc's next long-term budget and a coronavirus economic recovery plan. MADRID - Spain's economic affairs minister Nadia Calviño to present justice minister Juan Carlos Campo at an informative event in Madrid - 0700 GMT DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund holds a virtual news conference on its updated projections for the 2020/21 Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia economic outlook. - 1100 GMT MESEBERG, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks at Meseberg castle north of Berlin before they speak to reporters. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14
** SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in unveils details of the country's 'New Deal' project which is expected to include a 'Digital and Green New Deal' to boost the economy and cope with climate change amid the coronavirus outbreak. ** BRUSSELS - German minister of defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency. - 1045 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
** BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel host a summit with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi via videoconference to discuss COVID-19 and bilateral relations. - 1100 GMT ** LONDON - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak appears before parliament's Treasury Committee to answer questions about last week's economic statement. - 1330 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting. NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.
BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism moment. - 1200 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. - 1800 GMT
BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit in Iowa. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
** MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament ** BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation in Brussels. - 1000 GMT TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference. - 0230 GMT OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 ** SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.
GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.
HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28)
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election New Zealand – Referendum election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.
For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx
ALSO READ
Moscow: Rajnath Singh holds talks with Myanmar Military Chief
Taiwan's dragon boat races among few to be held this year
Taiwan parade celebrates LGBT Pride, island's virus success
Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies building
Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies chamber