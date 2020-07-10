DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 10

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JULY 10

** SINGAPORE – Singapore Parliament election ** CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds news conference following National cabinet meeting ** TOKYO - International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Gita Gopinath urged governments to shift to "equity-like" support from one focused on loans as the COVID-19 pandemic inflicts prolonged harm on companies. - 0100 GMT ** MANILA - Philippines' acting economic planning secretary holds news conference to discuss digital readiness and other topics. - 0100 GMT

** BANGKOK – Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and economic ministers discuss more measures to ease the impact of coronavirus - 0200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Reuters interview with Belgium's Health Minister Maggie De Block amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak - 0700 GMT ** BERLIN - Health Minister Jens Spahn and Robert-Koch-Institut President Lothar Wieler hold a news conference on the coronavirus in the context of the summer holiday season and Germany's EU presidency. - 0800 GMT

** PARIS - Interview with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, ahead of a video summit on Kosovo bringing together French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and their Serbian and Kosovar counterparts to help rekindle relations between the two Balkan countries. - 1030 GMT ** BRASILIA – Brazil Finance minister Paulo Guedes delivers a speech at a Lide group webinar. - 1200 GMT ** WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses "the priorities and work of his office before, during and after COVID-19." - 1600 GMT AMSTERDAM - Italian Prime Minister Antonio Conte will visit his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte this Friday in preparation for next week's EU summit on the European Recovery Fund. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters via video conference ahead of an ECOFIN euro zone finance ministers' meeting. - 0740 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Finance Ministers will discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and priorities to promote the Capital Markets Union; the European Commission and the European Central Bank will present their assessment of the economic situation. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a video summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and their Serbian and Kosovar counterparts to help rekindle relations between the two Balkan countries.

BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will hold talks in Brussels.

WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13

BRUSSELS - Foreign ministers of the European Union's member states meet in person to pave the way for a July 17-18 summit of their leaders, who will be seeking to reach an agreement on the bloc's next long-term budget and a coronavirus economic recovery plan. MADRID - Spain's economic affairs minister Nadia Calviño to present justice minister Juan Carlos Campo at an informative event in Madrid - 0700 GMT DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund holds a virtual news conference on its updated projections for the 2020/21 Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia economic outlook. - 1100 GMT MESEBERG, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks at Meseberg castle north of Berlin before they speak to reporters. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

** SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in unveils details of the country's 'New Deal' project which is expected to include a 'Digital and Green New Deal' to boost the economy and cope with climate change amid the coronavirus outbreak. ** BRUSSELS - German minister of defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency. - 1045 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

** BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel host a summit with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi via videoconference to discuss COVID-19 and bilateral relations. - 1100 GMT ** LONDON - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak appears before parliament's Treasury Committee to answer questions about last week's economic statement. - 1330 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting. NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism moment. - 1200 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. - 1800 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit in Iowa. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

** MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament ** BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation in Brussels. - 1000 GMT TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference. - 0230 GMT OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 ** SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election New Zealand – Referendum election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

