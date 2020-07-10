Left Menu
Manipur HC suspends Trinamool Congress MLA disqualification

The Manipur High Court on Friday suspended disqualification of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh by the Speaker's Tribunal till the next hearing in the case fixed for July 20 The AITC MLA was disqualified from the membership of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on June 18 by the Speaker's Tribunal, just a day before the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in the state on June 19.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:23 IST
The Manipur High Court on Friday suspended disqualification of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh by the Speaker's Tribunal till the next hearing in the case fixed for July 20 The AITC MLA was disqualified from the membership of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on June 18 by the Speaker's Tribunal, just a day before the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in the state on June 19. The BJP candidate had won the poll for the only sest of the upper house of Parliament from Manipur.

The division bench of the High Court comprising of Justice Lanusungkum Jamir and Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh fixed the next date of hearing in the case for July 20. The AITC legislator was among the nine ruling coalition legislators who had resigned from the BJP-led government on June 17.

After days of political crisis, the four MLAs of National People's Party (NPP) who were among those who had quit, later returned to the government..

