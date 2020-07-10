BSF arrests 5 Bangladeshi nationals for trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh

A team of the 141 battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested five Bangladeshi nationals on the intervening night of July 8 and 9 allegedly while they were trying to smuggle five cattle to Bangladesh, in Murshidabad.

Police said that they were trying to investigate for whom they were working for.

The smugglers have been identified as Alangir Ali, Mithun Ali, Baghu Mandal, Litan Ali and Anand Ali. (ANI)