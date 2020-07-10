Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Michel floats please-all recovery plan ahead of tough budget summit

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday sought to bridge gaps between EU countries over their long-term budget and economic stimulus plans before national leaders meet next week to haggle over how to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:17 IST
EU's Michel floats please-all recovery plan ahead of tough budget summit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday sought to bridge gaps between EU countries over their long-term budget and economic stimulus plans before national leaders meet next week to haggle over how to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. With EU economies in free fall in the wake of the pandemic, Michel will chair the first face-to-face talks of the 27 European Union heads since lockdowns took hold in March and feuds over how to respond to the coronavirus divided the bloc.

"The COVID-19 crisis presents Europe with a challenge of historic proportions," Michel said. "We are slowly exiting the acute health crisis... the emphasis is now shifting to mitigating the socio-economic damage." Hoping to overcome major differences over how to revive economic growth between the wealthy, thrifty north, and the high-debt south, hit harder by COVID-19, he proposed a smaller joint EU budget for 2021-27 than previously envisaged.

The Netherlands, Sweden, and Finland were quick to welcome a step making the proposed massive stimulus scheme more palatable to the more frugal nations. But they all said more work was needed. Michel presented a long-term EU budget of 1.074 trillion euros and a recovery fund of 750 billion euros for pandemic-hammered economies, with two-thirds of that to be in the form of free grants and a third issued as repayable loans.

"Some right steps regarding the (budget) but much work needs to be done on the recovery package. We need a lower overall level and better balance of grants and loans," said Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who sits in the northern camp willing to offer loans rather than grants to the south. Her comments were echoed by Sweden and by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte - the key hawkish figure in the talks - insisted on enshrining economic reforms as conditions for accessing the funds, something the south wants to avoid.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest big challenge for the EU after a debt crisis a decade ago, mass immigration in the mid-2010s, and the trauma of Brexit. Some have even framed it as an existential dilemma, as eurosceptic feeling grows in countries such as Italy. Michel proposed maintaining the so-called rebates that wealthier states receive on their budget contributions and, in a couched reference to Poland, Hungary, and others, said funding would be conditional on respect for the rule of law.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - who stands accused of undercutting democracy at home - swiftly said Budapest could veto the plan if money came with strings attached. That sets the stage for arm-twisting at the EU summit on July 17-18, though Olaf Sholz - the finance minister of Germany, which holds the bloc's presidency - voiced optimism that the leaders would reach a deal.

A flurry of top-level meetings in recent days has helped to narrow the differences somewhat though some diplomats in Brussels already envisage more negotiations at a second summit later in July. COMPLEX BUT CRITICAL

Michel proposed allocating most of the recovery funds to debt-burdened countries in the south like Italy and Greece, but also to efforts to combat climate change. EU bargaining over money is always very fraught, and agreeing on budgets to cover spending from support for agriculture to regional development, research and scholarships is an arcane process in which member states trade concessions in one area against benefits in the other.

Even before the pandemic, which sent the euro zone's economy into its worst-ever recession forecast at 8.7% this year, the bloc's joint coffers were already short due to Brexit. Michel on Friday proposed a new, 5 billion euro fund to ease related disruptions in member states from 2021. Rutte, who ostentatiously took a biography of Polish-French composer Fryderyk Chopin to previous budget talks to demonstrate that the proposal on the table was so far off he saw no point in engaging in negotiations, this time said:

"It's starting to go our way. I will leave my Chopin book at home this time." But there is still a long road to an agreement - which will have to be ratified by the European Parliament and some national assemblies - as one EU lawmaker warned straightaway that the chamber could reject an overall budget below earlier plans.

"A smaller MFF will jeopardize EU support to our researchers & students. It will prevent us from tackling climate change or improving citizens' security," Siegfried Muresan said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CM Yogi issues directives on special sanitisation campaign in UP from Saturday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials concerned for the special cleanliness and sanitization campaign, beginning on Saturday. In a video conference with all divisional commissioners, district magist...

Derailed economic activities getting back on track amid unlocking: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that with the unlocking of the economy, several disrupted activities were getting back on track. Speaking in Rohtak, Khattar said the revenue generation of the state has also increas...

COVID test conducted on CPI(M) members during state committee meet

The CPIM on Friday conducted rapid antibody test to check coronavirus infection on around 70 of its West Bengal state committee members who attended a meeting here, party sources said. Samples collected by the partys medical cell will be se...

Shivakumar asks how Rewa solar plant is Asia's largest, says 2000 MW plant already in Karnataka

Karantaka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday raised questions over claims that Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project Madhya Pradesh was largest in Asia and said a 2000 MW had been built in the state. BJP central government is claiming to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020