Telangana CM must include COVID-19 in Aarogyasri: TPCC

Telangana Congress on Thursday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister should include COVID-19 in 'Aarogyasri'.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-07-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:23 IST
Telangana CM must include COVID-19 in Aarogyasri: TPCC
Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC Executive President while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress on Thursday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister should include COVID-19 in 'Aarogyasri'. Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC Executive President and former MP Karimnagar while speaking to ANI said, "The neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh has included Coronavirus in Aarogyasri. Even if the leaders don't want it, all the political parties want coronavirus to be included in Aarogyasri."

"In a situation where the government has to adopt the main principles of education and medicine to provide health care to the poor, people are suffering a lot in the district centres. Take Karimnagar for example, where there is uncertainty due to lack of tests even though many people have COVID-19," he added. He further said that the government should take steps to ensure that everyone wears a mask, and strict action is taken against those smoking in public places and those who spit on roads, as it has the potential to curb the spread of the virus to some extent. "After 9 p.m., we bring to your attention that the lockdown is not looking to be fully implemented." (ANI)

