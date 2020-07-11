Left Menu
Decision to promote crop diversification has got boost with court judgment: Haryana Govt

Haryana government said on Friday that its decision to promote crop diversification and encouraging the farmers to shift from water-guzzling crops to water-efficient crops has got a major boost by a decision of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 01:34 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government said on Friday that its decision to promote crop diversification and encouraging the farmers to shift from water-guzzling crops to water-efficient crops has got a major boost by a decision of Punjab and Haryana High Court. "The decision of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal to promote crop diversification and encouraging the farmers to shift from water-guzzling crops to water-efficient crops today got a major boost when, the High Court not only set aside the request for staying the operations regarding diversification of crops but also lauded the steps taken by the government in this direction," an official release said.

It said the High Court in its judgment has also asked the state government to ensure that all the water bodies in the state are revived, preserved, conserved and protected besides boosting the re-charge mechanism. The case was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Friday, the release said.

"The court held that according to available data, millions of cubic meters of groundwater is extracted for irrigation in India annually. There is over-exploitation of groundwater leading to grave threat to aquifers of Indo-Gangetic plains due to excessive/intensive pumping of water. There would be rapid diversification of fertile land leading to dust storms blowing away the top soil. Moreover, the excessive exploitation of groundwater is a threat to the environment and ecology. We are extracting more water than is replenished," the release said. The High Court also lauded the steps taken by the state government regarding the diversification of crops.

"The aquifers are 'over-stressed/extremely stressed' and in case the remedial measures are not taken, it would lead to classification of certain over-exploited blocks/zones as 'dark zones,'" the release said citing the judgment. (ANI)

