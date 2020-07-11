Police check IDs of people in Thiruvananthapuram during lockdown extension

Police in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning was seen checking IDs of people, a day after the COVID-19 lockdown was extended in the city. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced the extension of lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram for a week, saying that the triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones.

"Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. Triple lockdown will be imposed in containment zones," Vijayan said during a press conference. According to the Union Health Ministry, there is 6,534 number of COVID-19 cases in the state and 27 fatalities. (ANI)