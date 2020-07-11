Gurugram: HC orders CBI probe into Ambience Mall's construction

Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh have directed the CBI to probe the matter of Ambience Mall's construction in Haryana's Gurugram, on the land adjacent to the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, meant for a housing project. A division bench of Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice Karamjit Singh asked CBI to complete the investigation within six months.

"In view of the fact that the responsibility has to be fixed, it is further directed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would investigate the entire issue after registering a formal FIR by a team of Officers to be chosen by the Director, CBI within six weeks from today," the court order reads. "An effort shall be made to complete the entire investigation within six months and a status report be submitted in a sealed cover within three months," the court order further reads.

The matter pertains to the construction raised in approximately 18.98 acres of land adjacent to the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, in Gurugram, which comprises a residential complex, commercial buildings as well as a Mall. Earlier in 2015, a writ petition was filed alleging that while raising the commercial complex there has been a blatant violation of the statutory provisions and rules. (ANI)