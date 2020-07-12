India may soon announce new representative to Taiwan
India may soon be moving senior diplomat Gourangalal Das to Taiwan, ANI has learnt. Das is currently serving as the Joint Secretary of its Americas division in the Ministry of External Affairs. Gourangalal Das is likely to be the new Director-General of India Taipei Association - a representative office of India in Taipei.
Earlier, Gourangalal had worked in different capacities in Beijing, Washington as well as served in the office of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. India has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and supports the one-China policy.
Gourangalal will replace Sridharan Madhusudhan. Meanwhile, Taiwan has also named East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Baushuan Ger as Taiwan's representative to India, replacing Tien Chung-Kwang who was on the post for seven years at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India. Interestingly this important posting is taking place at a time when India and China are in the process of disengagement at LAC after a spell of bitter tension at the Galway Valley in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)
