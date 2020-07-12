Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey revokes experience requirement for central bank deputy governor

According to a decree published on the gazette, signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, the phrase "worked for at least ten years in relation to their professions" in the central bank law, was removed. The provision, which envisages 20% of the bank's annual profit to be reserved as a reserve fund, has been repealed, the same decree said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-07-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 15:23 IST
Turkey revokes experience requirement for central bank deputy governor
File photo

Turkey has revoked a requirement that central bank deputy governors have 10 years prior experience and dropped a rule that banks set aside 20% of annual profit, the official gazette showed on Sunday. According to a decree published on the gazette, signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, the phrase "worked for at least ten years in relation to their professions" in the central bank law, was removed.

The provision, which envisages 20% of the bank's annual profit to be reserved as a reserve fund, has been repealed, the same decree said. "The accumulated reserve funds can be distributed annually by participating in the profit, except for the reserve fund set aside from the last year's profit," the decree said.

In May, the bank announced it had an annual net profit of 44.73 billion lira ($6.52 billion) in 2019. Last month, Vakifbank, Turkey's fourth-largest lender, provoked a social media storm after it appointed a former Olympic wrestling star to its board.

State lender Vakifbank had named Hamza Yerlikaya, a Greco-Roman wrestler in the 1990s, as an independent board member on June 12, the bank announced in a stock exchange filing. Yerlikaya serves as an adviser to President Erdogan and as a deputy minister for youth and sports. In the same decree, the CBRT was also given the opportunity to access banks' information instantly.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China raises flood alert to second highest level

China raised its flood response alert on Sunday to the second highest level as heavy rain battered regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported.Flooding in the ...

Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkeys decision to make Istanbuls Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia and I am very pained, he said du...

Pb: Woman, daughter die after roof collapses due to storm in Phagwara

A mother-daughter duo died after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain and storm here, police said on Sunday. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; City SHO Inspector Onkar Singh Brar identified the deceased as Savita 28 and her daughte...

Ficci survey estimates FY21 GDP growth to be in negative territory

Industry body Ficci on Sunday said its Economic Outlook Survey has projected the countrys annual median GDP growth for 2020-21 at - 4.5 per cent. With the rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic manifesting into an economic and healthcare crisis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020