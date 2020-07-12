Left Menu
2 accused in gold smuggling case remanded to judicial custody

The accused, remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory COVID-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said. They were taken into custody by the NIA on Saturday in Bengaluru..

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:43 IST
Kochi, July 12 (PTI): An NIA Court here on Sunday remanded to judicial custody, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case in Kerala. The duo were produced before the NIA special court, where the investigation agency moved an application, seeking their custody for interrogation.

The Court will on Monday consider the application seeking custody of the accused, who were brought to the state from Bengaluru this morning. The accused, remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory COVID-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said.

They were taken into custody by the NIA on Saturday in Bengaluru..

