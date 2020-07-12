Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Navlakha's plea for default bail under CrPC rejected

The court also accepted NIA's plea seeking extension of 90 to 180 days to file charge sheet against Navlakha and another accused activist Dr Anand Teltumbde. Navlakha has been arrested along with others in the Elgar Parishad Maoist link case, which was transferred from Pune police to NIA in January this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:19 IST
Mumbai: Navlakha's plea for default bail under CrPC rejected

A special court in Mumbai on Sunday denied default bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elghar Parishad case. Navlakha had sought default bail under Section 167 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), claiming he had been in custody for over 90 days.

Navlakha, lodged in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail, had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency on April 14 this year. Between August 29 and October 1 in 2018, Navlakha was kept under house arrest.

Arguing for Navlakha's bail, his lawyer submitted that the court should also consider house arrest as period under the custody of investigating agencies. He also said the probe agency had not submitted its charge sheet within a stipulated period of 90 days.

Appearing for the NIA, Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh said the application for default bail was not maintainable. The direction given by HC for house confinement would not be a custody within the meaning of section 167 of CrPC, the agency said.

Finding merits in the NIA's submissions, special judge Dinesh Kothalikar rejected the contention that house arrest period can be included in detention time. The court further held that Navlakha was never under the detention of police for investigation during house arrest.

Navlakha was remanded to NIA custody for 10 days by the court after the probe agency sought his remand saying it needed to question him to unearth a conspiracy in connection with the case. The court also accepted NIA's plea seeking extension of 90 to 180 days to file charge sheet against Navlakha and another accused activist Dr Anand Teltumbde.

Navlakha has been arrested along with others in the Elgar Parishad Maoist link case, which was transferred from Pune police to NIA in January this year. The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police said triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new coronavirus cases, bigger increase than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened and anti-mask activists held a rally at a nearby restaurant. If Florida were a country, it...

Hamilton wins Styrian GP ahead of Mercedes teammate Bottas

Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to clinch an 85th career win and move within six of Michael Schumachers Formula One record. Most of Schumachers wins were during a dominant spell with Ferrari, but his o...

Rs 3.5 lakh worth ganja seized in Mathura

Cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 3.5 lakh was seized from an alleged smuggler when his car was searched in the outskirts of Govardhan town here on Sunday, police said. Thirty kilograms of ganja packed in 30 packs have been recov...

Locusts enter Haryana districts; agriculture minister says necessary action taken

Swarms of locusts have reached Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh districts of Haryana, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said on Sunday. He said steps have been taken to curb the infestation and adjoining districts have been asked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020