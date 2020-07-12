India reports highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases, recovery rate 62.93 pc

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases and 551 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday even as the recovery rate marginally improved to 62.93 per cent. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

Maharashtra with 2,46,600 cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state has 99,499 active cases while 1,36,985 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 10,116. Tamil Nadu with 1,34,226 cases, including 46,413 active ones, is the next worst affected in the country. While the number of cured and discharged patients is at 85,915 in the state, the death toll due to the disease stands at 1,898.

The national capital has recorded 1,10,921 confirmed cases so far. However, the number of active cases in Delhi is at 19,895 and 87,692 patients have been cured and discharged so far. With 3,334 deaths being reported due to COVID-19 in the city. As many as 879 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 41,906 including 29,198 cured/discharged and 2,047 deaths, the State Health Department said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has now risen to 15,536. According to data, the total COVID-19 cases include 9,150 recoveries, 35 deaths and 6,351 active cases. Uttarakhand reported 20 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 3,537 out of which 674 cases are active. A total of 47 patients have succumbed to the disease to date, the State Health Department said.

Punjab has reported 7,587 cases of COVID-19 including 5,040 recovered cases and 195 deaths. On the other hand, 2,627 new COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 38,843 and death toll to 684, the State Health Department said.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 1,184 COVID-19 cases to date. Of these, 263 are active cases and 11 persons have died. Sixteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 713. A total of 896 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the State government said.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,933 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 29,168. A total of 1,266 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 16,305, the health department said.

There are 11,490 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh while 22,689 patients have recovered from the disease, 913 others succumbed to the virus to date. With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructing to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity, 15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests will now be conducted per day in the state. The Chief Minister has also stated that the state government has also given instructions to conduct door-to-door medical screening.

"Medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Your government has given instructions to conduct door-to-door medical screening. If anyone is detected with the symptoms, they will be tested by taking their samples. You all should be aware, be alert. Staying protected is treatment," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on Twitter (translated from Hindi). Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the whole world was appreciating India's successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking ahead of the mega tree plantation drive of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Officers' Training Academy in Kadarpur village in Gurugram district, the Home Minister also lauded the contribution of security forces in the battle against COVID-19 in the country. "India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle COVID-19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought here," the Home Minister said.

"In India's battle against COVID-19, all of our security forces are playing a huge role, nobody can deny it. Today, I salute these corona warriors. They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against COVID with help of people," he added.