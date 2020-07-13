Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people

Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 09:30 IST
Stubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people
Representative Image

Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting the relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion in conjunction with the blaze, which broke out at about 8:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT) aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel in port for routine maintenance.

The blast was believed to have been triggered by the rapid initial release of heat from a confined space under pressure, as opposed to an explosion of fuel or ordnance, Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck told a news conference on Sunday evening. While the precise source of the blaze was unknown, the fire originated in a lower cargo hold of the ship and spread into the decks above it, consuming materials that typically burn in an office or apartment fire, Sobeck said.

Navy spokesman Mike Raney told Reuters there was no immediate evidence of foul play. Ammunition normally carried aboard warships at sea had already been unloaded as a standard safety precaution before the vessel was placed into maintenance, Navy officials said.

Roughly 1 million gallons of fuel remained isolated "well below where any heat source is," and fire crews worked all day to "make sure that's not affected," the admiral said. Palls of thick, acrid smoke visible for miles around the base engulfed much of the 844-foot (257 meters) warship for several hours, as about half a dozen firefighting boats in the harbor trained streams of water onto the burning vessel.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and all those who were aboard the warship - about 160 personnel - were accounted for, the Navy said in a statement. Sobeck said the hospitalized sailors were all listed in stable condition. Navy officials said the injuries consisted mainly of smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion, and minor burns. The vessel normally carries a crew of roughly 1,000.

NEARBY VESSELS MOVED Two guided-missile destroyers docked nearby, the USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell, were moved to piers farther from the burning vessel early in the afternoon, the Navy said. Smoke from the fire appeared to begin dying around 3 p.m. local time.

The Bonhomme Richard, commissioned in 1998, is designed to carry U.S. Marine Corps attack helicopters and ground troops into battle. As a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, it ranks as the second-largest vessel type in the Navy's fleet, surpassed only by aircraft carriers, and is one of only four of its kind in the Pacific, Raney said. The stricken vessel has participated in several military operations and has appeared in a pair of Hollywood films - the 2012 sci-fi action movie "Battleship" and "Act of Valor," which featured active-duty U.S. Navy SEALs, according to San Diego television station KGTV, an ABC News affiliate.

The ship was named in honor of Benjamin Franklin, one of America's founding fathers and author of the influential "Poor Richard's Almanack," which he wrote under the pseudonym Poor Richard or Richard Saunders. It became a forerunner of the popular "Old Farmer's Almanac." U.S. Revolutionary War naval hero John Paul Jones originally gave the name to a frigate the French donated to America in 1779 during its war of independence from Britain.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China's start-up index hits 4-1/2-year high on earnings improvement hopes

China stocks firmed on Monday, with the tech-heavy start-up index hitting its highest in more than 4-12 years on hopes of earnings improvement, even as regulators vowed to crack down on illegal market behavior. At the midday break, the Shan...

Lakers PG Rondo breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice Sunday night and will undergo surgery and be out 6-8 weeks, the team told reporters. The injury happened in just the teams second day of practice since arr...

UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayAn argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, polic...

‘Bird Box 2’ movie in development

Hollywood star Sandra Bullocks Bird Box, based on author Josh Malermans novel of the same name, is getting a sequel. Malerman made the revelation about the sequel ahead of the release of his second book in the Bird Box series. Titled Malo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020