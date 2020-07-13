Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows foreigners from 14 countries to walk free on fine; some claim trial

A Delhi court Monday allowed foreign nationals from 14 countries to walk free on payment of different fines, after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here during the COVID-19 lockdown, a lawyer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:30 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows foreigners from 14 countries to walk free on fine; some claim trial

A Delhi court Monday allowed foreign nationals from 14 countries to walk free on payment of different fines, after they accepted mild charges, under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation here during the COVID-19 lockdown, a lawyer said. Foreigners from five countries, however, claimed trial before the court, said the lawyer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu allowed the foreign nationals from Algeria, Belgium, UK, Egypt and Philippines to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs, 10,000 each. Another Metropolitan Magistrate Aashish Gupta allowed five Sudanese nationals to walk free on payment of a fine of 5000 each.

Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal allowed foreigners from China, Morocco , Ukraine, Ethiopia,  Fiji, Australia, Brazil, Afghanistan were allowed to walk free on payment of a fine of 5000 each. They were allowed to walk free after the Sub-divisional magistrate of Lajpat Nagar, who was the complainant in the case, Additional commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar, Inspector of Nizamuddin said they have no objection to their plea.

However, two Sudanese nationals, foreigners from Jordan, US, Russia, Kazakhstan and one Overseas Citizen of India from UK did not plead guilty to milder charges and claimed trial, said advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, Fahim Khan and Ahhmed Khan, representing them. Under plea bargaining, the accused plead guilty to the offence praying for a lesser punishment. The Criminal Procedure of Code allows plea bargaining for cases where the maximum punishment is imprisonment for seven years, where offences don't affect the socio-economic conditions of the society and when the offences are not committed against a woman or a child below 14 years.

They were charge sheeted for attending the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event in the national capital by allegedly violating visa conditions, indulging in missionary activities illegally and violating government guidelines, issued in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the country..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of this year's Amarnath Yatra due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of this years Amarnath Yatra and directions to the Centre to provide live darshan of the Lord Amarnath to the devotees via the internet and television in light of the COV...

Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM's death

Ivory Coasts Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattaras office said on Monday. Patrick Achi, the secretary-general of the presidency, told reporters that Kablan Duncan, who previously served as Ouattaras ...

Nigeria: Military airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest of Zamfara

Military airstrikes have killed scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest in the Zamfara State of Nigeria and also destroyed structure covering the bandits in the dense vegetation, according to a news report by This DayThe air bombing was execu...

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi.

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020