Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana HC extends stay on demolition of Secretariat

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government began razing to the ground the old Secretariat on July 7, days after the High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the decision to construct a new Secretariat. The petitioners alleged that the demolition of the existing structures is an "arbitary action" of the state government in a pandemic situation, and deprives five lakh people of the surrounding areas from getting clean air.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:35 IST
Telangana HC extends stay on demolition of Secretariat

(Eds: Adds a word in 7th para) Hyderabad, July 13 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Monday extended the temporary stay on demolition of buildingsof the state Secretariat till July 15. A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a petition of prof P L Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, had on July 10 ordered the stay till July 13 directing the government to submits its counter with all necessary details that were pointed out by the petitioners.

The petitioners alleged that the demolition of the present Secretariat complex consisting of 10 blocks, approximately 10 lakh sq ft, was being done without following the due procedure of law. The government's act is against the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016; Epidemic Diseases Act 1897; and the Environment Protection Act 1986, among other laws, the petitioners alleged.

The court, while extending the stay, directed the government to submit in a sealed cover the cabinet decision on the demolition. The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government began razing to the ground the old Secretariat on July 7, days after the High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the decision to construct a new Secretariat.

The petitioners alleged that the demolition of the existing structures is an "arbitary action" of the state government in a pandemic situation, and deprives five lakh people of the surrounding areas from getting clean air. On June 29, the court had dismissed PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new Secretariat complex after demolishing the existing one.

After the high court cleared decks for the construction of the new Secretariat, the demolition of the old building complex began and the foundation stone for the new one was laid on June 27, 2019. The state government earlier indicated that the new Secretariat which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the new one with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features. PTI GDK VVK NVG VS VS

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

G4S to cut over 1,000 jobs as UK cash handling business hit by lockdown

Security services provider G4S said on Monday it would cut jobs in its UK cash business as it struggles with falling demand for paper money amid a switch to digital payments during the coronavirus-led lockdown.More than 1,000 jobs were at r...

India's ambitious plan to help small businesses does little to save them

India re-opened for business in June after months of lockdown but for thousands of small entrepreneurs in the town of Meerut, near Delhi, the blow has been devastating. Businesses from textiles to sports goods and furniture are shuttered or...

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

I-League must go on even if COVID restrictions come in way of foreigners: Das

The All India Football Federation plans to go ahead with the 2020-21 I-League season even if the clubs star foreign recruits are unable to make it due to the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions. International flights remain suspended sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020