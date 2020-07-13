DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 13

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 13Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:54 IST
For other diaries, please see:
Political and General News Top Economic Events
Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions
U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 13 ** AMSTERDAM - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in preparation for the July 17 EU leaders' meeting on the European Recovery Fund - 1030 GMT
** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson speaks following conference on fighting migrant smuggling - 1030 GMT ** BRUSSELS - German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency - 1445 GMT
** AMSTERDAM - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa visits his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in preparation for the July 17 EU leaders' meeting on the European Recovery Fund - 1630 GMT BRUSSELS - Foreign ministers of the European Union's member states meet in person to pave the way for a July 17-18 summit of their leaders, who will be seeking to reach an agreement on the bloc's next long-term budget and a coronavirus economic recovery plan. MADRID - Spain's economic affairs minister Nadia Calviño to present justice minister Juan Carlos Campo at an informative event in Madrid - 0700 GMT DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund holds a virtual news conference on its updated projections for the 2020/21 Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia economic outlook - 1100 GMT MESEBERG, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks at Meseberg Castle north of Berlin before they speak to reporters - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 14 ** BRUSSELS - The NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoan meets with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani.
** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira speaks on webinar ahead of a key summit of EU member states where they will try to agree on the EU's next Multiannual Financial Framework and recovery plans - 1000 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speak to reporters before they sit down for closed door talks at Berlin's chancellery - 1630 GMT
SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in unveils details of the country's 'New Deal' project which is expected to include a 'Digital and Green New Deal' to boost the economy and cope with climate change amid the coronavirus outbreak. BRUSSELS - German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency - 1045 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19 - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel host a summit with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi via videoconference to discuss COVID-19 and bilateral relations - 1100 GMT LONDON - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak appears before parliament's Treasury Committee to answer questions about last week's economic statement - 1330 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting. NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.
BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism movement - 1200 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights - 1800 GMT
BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (to July 19).
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament. BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation - 1000 GMT TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference - 0230 GMT OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.
BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, JULY 24 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28
GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.
PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31
VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election.
- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28) - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe. - 0630 GMT - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
** LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx
ALSO READ
Giant rainbow flag unfurled in front of Taiwan autocrat's memorial hall
Taiwan holds LGBT pride parade despite coronavirus
Taiwan parade celebrates LGBT Pride, island's virus success
Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies building
Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies chamber