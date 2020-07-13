Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 13

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:54 IST
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 13 ** AMSTERDAM - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in preparation for the July 17 EU leaders' meeting on the European Recovery Fund - 1030 GMT

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson speaks following conference on fighting migrant smuggling - 1030 GMT ** BRUSSELS - German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency - 1445 GMT

** AMSTERDAM - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa visits his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in preparation for the July 17 EU leaders' meeting on the European Recovery Fund - 1630 GMT BRUSSELS - Foreign ministers of the European Union's member states meet in person to pave the way for a July 17-18 summit of their leaders, who will be seeking to reach an agreement on the bloc's next long-term budget and a coronavirus economic recovery plan. MADRID - Spain's economic affairs minister Nadia Calviño to present justice minister Juan Carlos Campo at an informative event in Madrid - 0700 GMT DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund holds a virtual news conference on its updated projections for the 2020/21 Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia economic outlook - 1100 GMT MESEBERG, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks at Meseberg Castle north of Berlin before they speak to reporters - 1400 GMT BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 14 ** BRUSSELS - The NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoan meets with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani.

** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira speaks on webinar ahead of a key summit of EU member states where they will try to agree on the EU's next Multiannual Financial Framework and recovery plans - 1000 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speak to reporters before they sit down for closed door talks at Berlin's chancellery - 1630 GMT

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in unveils details of the country's 'New Deal' project which is expected to include a 'Digital and Green New Deal' to boost the economy and cope with climate change amid the coronavirus outbreak. BRUSSELS - German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency - 1045 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19 - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel host a summit with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi via videoconference to discuss COVID-19 and bilateral relations - 1100 GMT LONDON - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak appears before parliament's Treasury Committee to answer questions about last week's economic statement - 1330 GMT BRUSSELSEU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting. NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism movement - 1200 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights - 1800 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament. BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation - 1000 GMT TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference - 0230 GMT OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe. - 0630 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELSEU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

** LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

