Construction workers welfare cess fund accumulated with board: CAG to HC

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has informed the Delhi High Court that there are instances of "irregular expednditure" of funds accumulated with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers (DBOCW) Welfare Board. The CAG told the high court that till March 2018, an amount of Rs 2636.74 crore fund is accumulated with the Board which should increase its efforts to provide more welfare measures to the workers. The CAG has filed an affidavit, annexed with various audit and inspection reports of the board, in response to a PIL seeking CBI probe into alleged misappropriation in the Rs 3,200 crore Cess fund meant for migrant and construction workers in the national capital.

“The board may increase its efforts to provide more welfare measures to the construction workers so that the amount of cess collected is utilised for the purpose for which it is collected,” the report opined and pointed out that Rs 12.61 lakh were spent by the Board on the celebration of International Labour Day in May 2016 which was an avoidable payment. It added that there was an avoidable payment of Rs 4893.79 lakh as interest due to delay in filing income tax return and failure in assessing and discharging advance tax liability by the Board.

The report also pointed out an irregular expenditure amounting to Rs 87.06 lakh on incentive to trade unions for the registration/ renewal of construction workers.and it needs to be recovered. The CAG audit covering the period 2016-18 also said there was an "irregular expenditure" of Rs 13.17 lakh meant for welfare of construction workers which were diverted for use of vehicles and drivers of the Labour Department for the period of 2016-17 and 2017-18 which should be recovered and credited to the cess fund.

The inspection report referred to the Supreme Court’s August 21, 2015 order in a contempt petition in which it was observed that an affidavit indicate that the state governments and union territories have no clue as to what to do with the thousands of crores of rupees that have been collected under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Cess Act and it would be perhaps more appropriate not to collect this money since it is not being utilised for the benefit of the persons for whom it is collected. The report said accumulation of cess funds was pointed in the earlier inspection report for the year 2013-16 also and the situation remains the same.

It was observed that the accumulated funds increased from Rs 1998.26 crore on March 31, 2016 to Rs 2636.74 crore on March 31, 2018.Though there was an increase of Rs 638.48 crore in the funds during these two years, the board has only spent an amount of Rs 90.55 crore on welfare of construction workers during 2016-18, the report said. The CAG, in its affidavit filed through Central government standing counsel Gaurang Kanth, said that the office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit) Delhi conducts the audit of Delhi Building and Other Construction Worker Welfare Board.

It said the compliance audit has been conducted up to 2017-18 and audit of accounts (Certification audit) of the Board has been completed up to 2016-17 and accounts for the period 2017-18 and 2018-19 are yet to be received from the Board. The court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the PIL by PT Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan, represented through advocates Yogesh Pachauri, R Balaji and Nachiketa Joshi, which said each state has its own 'Cess fund' which is collected for the owners/ employers of building and other construction works under the Building and Other Construction Workers (RE & CS) Act, by collecting one per cent on the cost incurred on the project. Till recently Delhi Cess fund has collected around Rs 3200 crores. The fund was created exclusively for the benefit of registered construction workers.

It alleged that there is misappropriation of Rs 3,200 crore Cess fund which is managed by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers (DBOCW) Welfare Board due to bogus registration of lakhs of non construction workers as construction workers without any verification and sought CBI probe into the purported large scale corruption. It claimed that most of these bogus workers are security guards, auto and taxi drivers, factory and shop workers, house wives, maids, tailors and barbers.

“It is very shocking how these irregularities and loot are happening by the DBOCW Welfare Board headed by the Minister of Labour, Delhi government, who is also the Chairman of Board,” the lawyers said. Besides seeking probe by CBI or an independent investigating agency, the organisation, through its president Vinod Kumar Shukla, has urged the court to direct the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a detailed statutory audit of the accounts of the board as about Rs 150-200 crores have already been transferred in the bank accounts of non-construction workers who are living in Delhi since long in their own houses.

The petition said around 80 complaints have been lodged at a police station by the officials of the Labour Department and an FIR was registered by the Anti Corruption Branch of Delhi government but nothing concrete has been done to stop the loot. It claimed that the misappropriation of funds has been allegedly done by the dishonest employees of the Board, unions and other middlemen.