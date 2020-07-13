Left Menu
EU should not cease dialogue with China over Hong Kong - Merkel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China's decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong is no reason for the European Union to sever dialogue with the world's second-biggest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"It is important that EU member states are trying to find a common policy toward China and a common answer," Merkel said during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"This is very important for me. (But) this is no reason not to remain in dialogue with China."

