EU should not cease dialogue with China over Hong Kong - Merkel

EU should not cease dialogue with China over Hong Kong - MerkelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:30 IST
China's decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong is no reason for the European Union to sever dialogue with the world's second-biggest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
"It is important that EU member states are trying to find a common policy toward China and a common answer," Merkel said during a news conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
"This is very important for me. (But) this is no reason not to remain in dialogue with China."
