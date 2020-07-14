Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan declares emergency after violence in Darfur region

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khartoum | Updated: 14-07-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 09:55 IST
Sudan declares emergency after violence in Darfur region
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sudan has declared a state of emergency in the conflict-ridden western region of Darfur after violence and unrest in two towns, according to a news report by Deccan Herald.

The African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) said it had sent a team to Kutum town in North Darfur following the reported burning of a police station and cars by unidentified protesters. It gave no details.

On Sunday, protesters have demanded better security and a civilian state government, a resident said. State governor positions are held in Sudan by military officers despite the toppling of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

Separately, another resident has told that an unidentified militia had attacked on Monday another sit-in in Fatabarno, a village in the same area. No more details were available about the two incidents. Peaceful sit-ins have sprung up in towns across.

The conflict started in Darfur in 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against the Khartoum government. Government forces and mainly Arab militia, which moved to repress the revolt, were accused of widespread atrocities. Some 3,00,000 people were killed in the conflict, according to UN estimates.

There has been no serious fighting for years but the conflict remains unresolved as Arab militias are still present and have control over the land they seized.

The transition civilian Khartoum government, in power with the military since Bashir's toppling, has vowed to end the conflict and is holding talks with some of the rebel groups that had fought Bashir's government in Darfur and elsewhere in the count...

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nile states end talks on Africa's largest dam with no deal

A round of negotiations between three key Nile basin countries over Ethiopias contentious hydroelectric dam ended on Monday with no agreement, according to Egyptian and Sudanese officials. The setback sunk modest hopes that the three countr...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat as virus and Sino-U.S. tensions flare

Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, oil sagged and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and fresh coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on investor optimism as earnings season gets underway.MSCIs...

Non-graduate Kenyans to get work permit in UK under post-Brexit immigration rule

Under post-Brexit immigration rules, highly skilled Kenyans without degree-level qualifications will from next year be allowed to apply for work permits in Britain, enabling them to compete with job-seekers from the European Union and other...

Nigeria: World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, catches fire

A section of the World Trade Centre, one of the tallest buildings in Abuja, Nigeria, has been gutted by fire, according to a news report by Vanguard.However, the cause of the fire is yet to be identified. Firemen are currently putting in al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020