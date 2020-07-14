Spanish police detain two Algerian citizens in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Spanish police detain two Algerian citizens in anti-terrorism operation in BarcelonaReuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:53 IST
Spanish police detained two Algerian citizens in Barcelona on Tuesday morning in an anti-terrorism operation, the local Catalan police force said on its Twitter account.
The two men were preparing a terror attack, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported, quoting unidentified sources close to the investigation. Local police didn't confirm that information.
