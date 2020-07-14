Left Menu
Spanish police detain two Algerian citizens in anti-terrorism operation in Barcelona

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:56 IST
Spanish police detained two Algerian citizens in Barcelona on Tuesday morning in an anti-terrorism operation, the local Catalan police force said on its Twitter account.

The two men were preparing a terror attack, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported, quoting unidentified sources close to the investigation. Local police didn't confirm that information.

