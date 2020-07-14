Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways to generate 8 lakh man days of employment for migrants till October

The Indian Railways Ministry on Tuesday said it will generate 8 lakh man-days employment in various infrastructure projects across six states till October 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:48 IST
Indian Railways to generate 8 lakh man days of employment for migrants till October
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways Ministry on Tuesday said it will generate 8 lakh man-days employment in various infrastructure projects across six states till October 2020. This initiative is taken under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, which was launched to provide livelihood opportunities to the migrant workers amid coronavirus pandemic.

"For migrant labourers under PM Narendra Modiji's Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, till October 31, the Railways across 116 districts of six states will generate 8 lakh man-days employment. In some of the districts, the work in this regard has already begun where migrant labourers are working," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is the massive employment generation-cum-rural infrastructure creation programme of the Government of India, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20.

Its objective is to provide employment to returnee migrant workers at their native places for the next four months, because of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Glee' cast gathers, hold hands at Lake Piru paying tribute to co-star Naya Rivera

The members of the hit show Glee gathered at Lake Piru to pay a moving yet powerful tribute to their co-star Naya Rivera, who was confirmed dead by authorities, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her young son. According to ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

President Donald Trumps push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it, with some advisers advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe as Congress compiles the next COVID-19 ...

Century Textiles and Industries Q1 net loss at Rs 36 cr

New Delhi, July 14 PTI&#160;Century Textiles and Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 36.36 crore for June quarter 2020-21, impacted by the disruptions due to lockdown. The company posted a net profit of&#160;Rs 69.3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020