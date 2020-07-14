Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian forces to acquire Heron drones, Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel

Engaged in a boundary dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, India is planning to enhance its surveillance capabilities and firepower by placing orders for Heron surveillance drones and Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel under the emergency financial powers granted by the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 16:13 IST
Indian forces to acquire Heron drones, Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel
Heron UAV. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ajit K Dubey Engaged in a boundary dispute with China in eastern Ladakh, India is planning to enhance its surveillance capabilities and firepower by placing orders for Heron surveillance drones and Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel under the emergency financial powers granted by the government.

The Heron unmanned aerial vehicles are already in the Air Force, Navy, and the Army and are being used extensively at the moment by both Army surveillance and Target acquisition batteries and Air Force in the Ladakh sector. "There is a need for acquisition of Heron UAVs to add to the existing fleet of these drones for meeting the requirements of our Air Force fleet. We are planning to place orders for these UAVs," government sources told ANI here without specifying the numbers to be procured.

The Heron has been in service with the three defence wings for several years now and can fly continuously for more than two days at a stretch providing reconnaissance from an altitude of more than 10 kilometres. The forces are also working towards inducting an armed version of the UAV, as well as upgrading the existing fleet into combat UAVs under the ambitious 'Project Cheetah' spearheaded by the Indian Air Force.

On the other hand, the Army is planning to place orders for more Spike anti-tank guided missiles which were received by it last year from Israel under the emergency financial powers granted to the services in the Post-Balakot air strikes scenario. Last time, the Army had gone in for 12 launchers and 200 Spike missiles.

"We are planning to acquire more of these anti-tank missiles for tackling any threat from the enemy armoured regiments," the sources said. In the meanwhile, DRDO is working towards developing the indigenous Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) which will meet the bulk requirement of over 50,000 of these missiles needed by the Infantry units.

The defence forces have also initiated requirements for acquiring Spice-2000 bombs, assault rifles, ammunition and missiles, and some platforms for meeting the requirements in case the situation escalates further on the Line of Actual Control. China has done massive build up along the LAC with the deployment of 20,000 troops and its heavy weaponry and fighter aircraft since May 5 and India has also responded in equal measure to the Chinese force mobilisation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Lord of the Rings' series will be 'incredible', says Will Poulter

Black Mirror star Will Poulter has confirmed that he dropped out of the highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series due to scheduling conflicts, but he is looking forward to watching the Amazon Prime Video series. Game of Thrones actor Robe...

Palghar COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Palghar district crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday and reached 10,164 after 431 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The district also reported seven more deaths ...

Shock and ale: electric fence keeps drinkers back from the bar in English pub

A man walks into a bar, and into an electric fence. Its not a joke, but rather the novel measure was taken by one Cornish pub to enforce distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.The landlord of Star Inn in the village of St Just, south...

'Glee' cast gathers, hold hands at Lake Piru paying tribute to co-star Naya Rivera

The members of the hit show Glee gathered at Lake Piru to pay a moving yet powerful tribute to their co-star Naya Rivera, who was confirmed dead by authorities, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her young son. According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020