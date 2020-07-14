Left Menu
UP's 'baby pack of lockdown' proved futile in containing COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh government had imposed "baby pack of lockdown", which proved 'futile' in containing COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:13 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Yesterday, baby pack of lockdown completed in Uttar Pradesh and yesterday the state registered 1664 new cases of coronavirus. It is clear that these types of steps are not helping in preventing the spread of coronavirus. There is negligence regarding testing and contact tracing. Or this baby pack (lockdown) was not for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus but was for some other reason?" she tweeted.

More than 50 hours strict lockdown was imposed in the state to fight the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The lockdown that began on July 10 at 10 pm continued till July 13, 5 am. (ANI)

