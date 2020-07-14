Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fund

"Hope for the best, prepare for the worst: a sound principle in politics," Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said in reaction to the proposal that will be debated by the 27 national EU leaders in Brussels next week. "Proposal for a new Brexit adjustment reserve to counter consequences in member states worst affected is a very good signal to start the negotiations," said the leader of one of the countries, along with Ireland, most likely to seek such aid.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:50 IST
UPDATE 1-EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fund
Michel said the EU's executive European Commission should review by February 2021 the first consequences of the new reality between Britain and the bloc, and the money could then be used to support those most affected in Europe. Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that EU talks with Britain on their new relationship were "not easy" and countries, regions and industries will face disruptions from 2021 whether there is a new pact or not. Laying out his compromise proposal for a multi-billion-euro economic stimulus for the EU to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Michel said a new Brexit "adjustment reserve" of 5 billion euros ($5.64 billion) was also needed to "counter the unforeseen consequences" of Britain's departure.

Michel said the EU's executive European Commission should review by February 2021 the first consequences of the new reality between Britain and the bloc, and the money could then be used to support those most affected in Europe. "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst: a sound principle in politics," Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said in reaction to the proposal that will be debated by the 27 national EU leaders in Brussels next week.

"Proposal for a new Brexit adjustment reserve to counter consequences in member states worst affected is a very good signal to start the negotiations," said the leader of one of the countries, along with Ireland, most likely to seek such aid. Britain left the EU in January but is still covered by a status-quo transition phase until the end of the year to allow time to negotiate new ties from trade to security.

Negotiations have so far stalled over differences on fisheries and fair competition guarantees, among others. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson only wants a looser trade pact with the EU from 2021, while the bloc seeks much closer links in many other areas, including security. Talks this week in London between EU and British negotiators, briefly joined by Johnson at a No.10 dinner, brought no breakthrough and more negotiations are due next week in Brussels.

"There are significant differences that still remain on a number of important issues," a spokesman for Johnson said on Friday. "We have been clear that we cannot agree to a set of novel and unbalanced proposals that bind us to EU law and impose control over our domestic regimes, these include the so-called level playing field and fisheries."

The spokesman also said, however, Britain was still keen to identify the basis of the new agreement this month. EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has also offered a bearish assessment this week, saying "significant divergences" persisted in the talks and added that the bloc would not seal a deal without an agreement on fishing quotas and access to fishing waters, as well as the so-called level playing field provisions for competition regulation.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Delhi police constable

The CBI has arrested a Delhi police constable while allegedly receiving a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said TuesdayConstable Vikram and a head constable posted at Subhash Place police station had pick...

Katy Perry set to headline virtual Tomorrowland festival

This years Electronic Dance Music Festival, Tomorrowland, will see singer Katy Perry leading the fest. The iconic festival has made its way in the digital space for its 2020 edition, now called Tomorrowland Around the World.The EDM fest pro...

Wife of Vikas Dubey's aide 'caught' on tape seeking advice on how to 'deal' with police

Hours after the arrest of Shashikant Pandey--an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey--a purported audio of his wife has gone viral on social media in which she is allegedly heard seeking advice on how to deal with police when it comes to her ...

Focus should be on collaborative measures to reduce impact of natural disasters: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday emphasised that focus should be on collaborative short and long term mitigation and reduction measures to diminish adverse impact of natural disasters. Rai also flagged the importance of these measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020