Pompeo says U.S. gravely concerned by Lam warning on Hong Kong primary elections

Pompeo says U.S. gravely concerned by Lam warning on Hong Kong primary electionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:38 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States was gravely concerned over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's warning that the territory's pan-democratic primary elections may have violated China's new national security law.
In a statement, Pompeo said Washington will be watching developments in Hong Kong closely as the legislative council elections there on Sept. 6 approach.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Hong Kong
- Carrie Lam
- COVID-19