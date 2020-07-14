Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. gravely concerned by Lam warning on Hong Kong primary elections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:38 IST
Pompeo says U.S. gravely concerned by Lam warning on Hong Kong primary elections
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States was gravely concerned over Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam's warning that the territory's pan-democratic primary elections may have violated China's new national security law.

In a statement, Pompeo said Washington will be watching developments in Hong Kong closely as the legislative council elections there on Sept. 6 approach.

