Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge opens bail hearing for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

A U.S. judge began a hearing on Tuesday to decide whether to grant bail to Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:43 IST
U.S. judge opens bail hearing for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A U.S. judge began a hearing on Tuesday to decide whether to grant bail to Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan presided over the arraignment and bail hearing for Maxwell, who prosecutors have accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997 and lying about her role in depositions in 2016.

"Good afternoon, judge," said Maxwell, who appeared by video from the Brooklyn jail where she is being held. Maxwell had her hair pulled back and was wearing a brown T-shirt and tortoiseshell glasses. "We are here today for the arraignment, initial scheduling conference and bail hearing," the judge said.

Maxwell, 58, is expected to plead not guilty to six criminal charges, including four related to transporting minors for illegal sexual acts and two for perjury. The wealthy socialite's lawyers sought a bail package including a $5 million bond and home confinement with electronic monitoring. Prosecutors wanted Maxwell to remain in detention and opposed her bid for bail, calling her an "extreme" flight risk with no reason to stay in the United States.

Prosecutors said her wealth and multiple citizenships - American, French and British - also supported the need for detention. Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and longtime associate, was arrested on July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire, where authorities said she was hiding out at a 156-acre (63 hectares) property she bought in December in an all-cash transaction with her identity shielded. Maxwell has been held since July 6 at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a Brooklyn jail.

Epstein was charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women from 2002 to 2005 at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida. He hanged himself on Aug. 10 at age 66 in a Manhattan jail. Prosecutors accused Maxwell of luring girls as young as 14 by asking them about their lives, schools and families and taking them shopping or to movies - acts, they said, that served as "the prequel" to Epstein's abuse. Epstein has been linked socially to several powerful figures including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew.

Lawyers for Maxwell also said bail was justified because she might contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in jail. Lawyers for Maxwell said she moved to the New Hampshire property and changed her phone and email address in order to escape "unrelenting and intrusive media coverage." Prosecutors said on Monday that when FBI agents went to arrest Maxwell, they had to forcibly enter her home, where she hid in an interior room, and found a cellphone wrapped in tin foil in an apparent effort to evade detection.

Maxwell also used former British military personnel to guard her in New Hampshire, prosecutors said. Her lawyers have previewed Maxwell's possible defenses.

These include that her alleged misconduct occurred long ago and would be hard to prosecute, and that she was shielded by Epstein's 2007 plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Miami, which covered "any potential co-conspirators."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin Atlantic raises $1.8 billion before planned restart

Virgin Atlantic has raised 1.2 billion pounds USD 1.8 billion from private sources, including from founder Richard Branson, the company said Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild its battered finances following the economic shock of the coronavir...

Three cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital

As many as three cured patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Tuesday. 3 cured patients discharged from Sardar COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today, Indo-Tib...

UK's Huawei decision disappointing and wrong - China's ambassador

Chinas ambassador to Britain said the decision to strip Huawei equipment out of the countrys 5G network was disappointing and wrong and called into question Britains openness to foreign investors.Disappointing and wrong decision by the UK o...

Three states in U.S. South report record rises in COVID-19 deaths

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina reported record daily increases in COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, a trio of grim milestones that follows the first nationwide increase in fatalities since mid-April as some U.S. states rushed to reopen. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020