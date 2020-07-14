Left Menu
MHA asks paramilitary forces to ban Facebook for their personnel and ex-servicemen

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a letter to all paramilitary forces including CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF, ITBP and NSG, asking them to ban Facebook in forces as well as for ex-servicemen as they remain in touch with armed forces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:33 IST
MHA asks paramilitary forces to ban Facebook for their personnel and ex-servicemen
Representative image.

By Ankur Sharma The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a letter to all paramilitary forces including CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF, ITBP and NSG, asking them to ban Facebook in forces as well as for ex-servicemen as they remain in touch with armed forces.

The Home Ministry sent a communication on Monday after getting an e-mail from Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy asking to extend the ban of foreign apps in paramilitary forces as well. "Please find herewith a copy of e-mail dated July 9, received from Minister G Kishan Reddy, MoS (Home) on the subject cited above in this regard," the MHA said. "Undersigned is directed to request you to kindly intimate the action taken/decision arrived to this ministry, both in hard copy and in soft copy by July 15, so that the same can be communicated to the minister," an officer said in his communication to CAPFs.

The e-mail, attached with the letter of Home Ministry on July 9 said, "This office has received a mail, the subject matter of which pertains to your office. As desired by the minister, the mail is being forwarded to you for further action. You are also requested to kindly intimate the action taken arrived at so that the same can be communicated to the minister," the e-mail has been sent to Joint Secretary Police-II. Another message which initiated the procedure said, "The ban should be extended to the entire force like CRPF, ITBP and ex-servicemen too because they are generally in touch with our armed forces. Ideally, India should have our own app like Facebook or Instagram to which no foreign country should have access," the e-mail said. (ANI)

