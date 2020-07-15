Left Menu
Development News Edition

On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually address ECOSOC on July 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver a keynote address at the valedictory session of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) on July 17 in New York, on the eve of 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 09:05 IST
On United Nations' 75th anniversary, PM Narendra Modi to virtually address ECOSOC on July 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver a keynote address at the valedictory session of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOC (United Nations Economic and Social Council) on July 17 in New York, on the eve of 75th anniversary of the United Nations. This comes as an important development as it will be Prime Minister's first speech at the UN after India's election to the Security Council.

The Prime Minister will be joined by his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The High-Level Segment is held annually by ECOSOC and convenes a diverse group of high-level representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of the High-level Segment is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".

The event assumes special significance as this will be the first opportunity wherein Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on 17th June 2020 (for the term 2021-22). With 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, the UK, Russia, China, and France.

Prime Minister Modi had also earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC on 22 January 2016. Against the backdrop of a changing international environment and the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, the session is likely to focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the multilateral agenda through strong multilateral leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and an enhanced focus on global public goods.

The ECOSOC was established as one of the six principal organs of the United Nations and is mandated to offer direction to, and undertake the coordination of, the economic, social, and cultural activities of the United Nations, with responsibility for advancing international economic and social cooperation and development. The first meeting of the ECOSOC was convened on 23 January 1946, in London, United Kingdom. India was the first President of ECOSOC in 1946. It is worth mentioning that the inaugural Presidency of ECOSOC in 1946 was held by Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar of India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 9,36,181; death toll climbs to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities: Govt.

Record single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushes Indias tally to 9,36,181 death toll climbs to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities Govt....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pare gains as U.S.-China tensions intensify

Asian shares pared gains on Wednesday, led by losses in Chinese stocks, after Beijing vowed retaliatory sanctions against the United States, while the euro rose to a four-month high on the prospect of stimulus ahead of a crucial EU summit.U...

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh visits Osmania hospital, requests CM's intervention to improve condition

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh visited the Osmania General Hospital OGH which was flooded with rainwater and overflowing drains after the rains on Monday night, and requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister to loo...

Mortaza recovers from COVID-19

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at home for the dreaded virus since June 20. Mortaza announced the negative result of his COVID-19 test on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Hope everyone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020