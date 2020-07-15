Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodian Russia Today translator's 'fake news' case sent to appeal court

Cambodia's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the case of a translator jailed for involvement in a Russia Today documentary about sex trafficking be heard by an appeal court, due to what his lawyer said was a "factual problem" during his trial. A lower court last year sentenced Rath Rott Mony, 49, to two years in prison for incitement to cause discrimination, after he assisted a Russian news crew in the making of a film that the government said contained "fake news" about Cambodia.

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:18 IST
Cambodian Russia Today translator's 'fake news' case sent to appeal court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cambodia's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the case of a translator jailed for involvement in a Russia Today documentary about sex trafficking be heard by an appeal court, due to what his lawyer said was a "factual problem" during his trial.

A lower court last year sentenced Rath Rott Mony, 49, to two years in prison for incitement to cause discrimination, after he assisted a Russian news crew in the making of a film that the government said contained "fake news" about Cambodia. His lawyer Lor Chunthy said the Supreme Court, in a brief decision, referred the case "after finding that there is a factual problem". He did not elaborate.

Another of Mony's lawyers, Sam Tithseyha, said there were "some lacking issues" with the trial. Supreme Court spokesman Ouk Kimsith confirmed Wednesday's referral decision.

The documentary Mony worked on, "My Mother Sold Me", included an account of a Cambodian girl from a poor family who it said was sold into sex work, prompting authorities to question the people involved in her alleged sale. Authorities concluded the girl and her mother were paid $200 to lie for a film that had damaged Cambodia's reputation.

Russia Today has said that it never pays documentary participants or interview subjects. Mony, a trade union leader, was ordered to pay $17,500 of damages to two of the mothers of girls in the film.

Mony's wife, Long Kimheang, who is in Thailand under the protection of the United Nations refugee agency, said she was not satisfied with Wednesday's outcome. "If the court found that my husband's trial wasn't right, the Supreme Court should release him, " Kimheang told Reuters.

"We don't know when the Appeal Court will rehear the case ... we don't know how quickly they intend to proceed."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health experts put Tokyo on highest coronavirus alert

Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while the governor of the Japanese capital said the situation was rather severe. The resurgence of t...

Toppled slave trader's statue replaced by Black protester in England

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britains port city of Bristol. Edward Cols...

Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 mn for expansion of construction, interiors biz

Technology startup Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 million around 260 crore by end of this year for business growth, a top company official said. Bengaluru-based firm, which is engaged in construction, renovation, interiors and home maintena...

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday. Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020