Development News Edition

Thai PM says "I don't know" on finance team resignation reports

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:46 IST
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@prayutofficial)

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said on Wednesday he knows nothing about resignation plans by members of his top finance team amid conflicting media reports. Thai online media reports said Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and economic policy guru and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak would announce their resignations soon, though other media reports said the ministers were not quitting.

Asked about the reports, Prayuth told reporters "I don't know, I have not seen." Changes to the top economic team could rattle Southeast Asia's worst-performing economy, which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (Writing by Kay Johnson)

