Exchange of fire between Maoist and Police in Telangana

An exchange of fire took place between Maoist and police personnel in Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday following which an extensive search operation was launched to nab the Maoists who fled.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:58 IST
Exchange of fire between Maoist and Police Telangana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An exchange of fire took place between Maoist and police personnel in Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday following which an extensive search operation was launched to nab the Maoists who fled. Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said that the exchange of fire occurred at 9 am. The Maoists escaped leaving behind their goods.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Dutt said, "Today morning at 9 am an exchange of fire took place between Maoist and police at the Manuguru area committee, the Maoist have escaped, their bag, a weapon and other items have been seized, the search is still on." "A constable sustained a minor injury during this operation," added Dutt. (ANI)

