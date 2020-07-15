India's COVID-19 count crosses 9.36 lakh with record 29,429 cases, 582 deaths in last 24 hours

Left Menu
India's COVID-19 count reached 9,36,181 on Wednesday as 29,429 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 582 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 count reached 9,36,181 on Wednesday as 29,429 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 582 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll has gone up to 24,309 and the recovery rate stands at 63.24 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, out of the total count, 3,19,840 are active cases and 5,92,032 are "cured/discharged/migrated". Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state and has reported a total of 2,67,665 COVID-19 cases and 10,695 fatalities. Tamil Nadu has reported 1,47,324 cases and 2,099 deaths and Delhi has reported a total of 1,15,346 cases and 3,446 deaths due to the disease.

As per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 3,20,161 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 14. Punjab's COVID-19 case count rose to 8,799 with 288 new positive cases reported today.

Chandigarh has reported 19 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 619 including 149 active cases. A total of 623 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala of which 157 cases are in Thiruvananthapuram. The total number of cases has risen to 9,553 including 4,880 active cases.

West Bengal has reported 32,838 COVID-19 cases including 11,927 active cases, 19,931 recovered patients and 980 deaths. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that if a COVID warrior loses life in the fight against COVID-19, one member of the family will be given a government job.

Gujarat has reported 43,637 COVID-19 cases including, 11,065 active cases, 30,503 recovered patients and 2,069 deaths. Thirty-five personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. A total of 356 personnel have recovered from the disease and there are 348 active cases at present.

Border Security Force has reported 68 new COVID-19 positive cases and 48 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in force stands at 2,093 including 1,060 recovered cases and 1,024 active cases. With 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar, the count of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 20,173. According to the state Health Department, 13,019 patients have recovered till now.

A total of 235 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan taking the total count of cases to 25,806 COVID cases, including 6,080 active cases. The death count in the state is 527. Karnataka has reported 44,077 COVID-19 cases including 25,845 active cases, 17,390 recovered and 842 deaths. The Karnataka government made bed allocation display board mandatory in all hospitals registered under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME). (ANI)

