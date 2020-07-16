Mizoram reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Mizoram reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 16-07-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 07:53 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 267, including 108 active cases and 159 cured/discharged patients, it added.
India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)
