Mizoram reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 267, including 108 active cases and 159 cured/discharged patients, it added.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)