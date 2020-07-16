Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC closed till Sunday after 6 staff members test COVID-19 positive

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has been closed till July 19 after six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. "In view of the letter of the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow, Dated July 15, 2020, it is hereby informed that there shall be no judicial or administrative function in the High Court at Lucknow on July 16, 17 so as to facilitate necessary steps for sanitisation of the premises," an order stated.

Six staff of the High Court have been found COVID-19 positive and the court is closed from Thursday to Sunday, it added. Reports of advocates at the court who have been tested will come tomorrow. (ANI)