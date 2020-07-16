Pune: Police check vehicles amid 10-day COVID lockdown

Police personnel in Pune checked vehicles amid the first phase of the lockdown that was imposed in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday. A 10-day complete lockdown was announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune by Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday.

Mhaisekar said that the lockdown was being imposed due to the rising number of cases and would be enforced in two phases. "Strict lockdown in phase one from July 13 to July 18 where nothing except medical and hospitals and milk is allowed and the second phase from July 18 to July 23 in which milk, hospitals and essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open," he said. As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from the infection and has a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 fatalities. (ANI)