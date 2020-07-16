Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT seeks report on environmental damage by TSPL's unscientific management of fly ash in Mansa

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an action taken report (ATR), including restoration plan and compensation assessment, for the damage caused to the environment due to the unscientific management of fly ash by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) in Punjab's Mansa district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:29 IST
NGT seeks report on environmental damage by TSPL's unscientific management of fly ash in Mansa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought an action taken report (ATR), including restoration plan and compensation assessment, for the damage caused to the environment due to the unscientific management of fly ash by Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) in Punjab's Mansa district. A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson AK Goel, directed a joint committee comprising of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPBC), State Pollution Control Board, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and Mansa District Magistrate to furnish the ATR.

The tribunal, in its order on Wednesday, said that the nodal agency for compliance will be the State PCB and added that the joint committee may give an opportunity to the unit in question of giving its viewpoint, which may be independently verified. It said that a copy of the report should be furnished to Justice Jasbir Singh, former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, who has been appointed to look into certain environmental issues in Punjab for information and such action as may be found necessary.

The bench was also hearing a petition filed by Kulwant Singh seeking directions to TSPL to pay compensation for damage to the environment and the agricultural fields on account of unscientific management of the fly ash. On account of such activities, radioactive and heavy metals in coal and fly ash have affected the soil, apart from air pollution caused on account of the emissions from the plant of the said unit, the petitioner said.

The plea said that the farmers and residents of the area are suffering as their agriculture crops have been adversely affected on account of fly ash generated by the unit. "The plant is using light diesel oil as fuel though it is designed for use of coal only. There is an excessive buildup of fly ash in the silos. The SDM assessed compensation at Rs 84,99,574 for nuisance under Section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is not being paid," the plea said. The petitioner said that the victims have not even been identified.

The plea submitted that the coal with ash content exceeding 34 percent is being used in violation of Rule 3 of the Environment (Protection) Rule, 1986. After hearing the submissions, the NGT said that it was prima facie satisfied that the application raises substantial questions of the environment, which need to be adjudicated by the tribunal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary cancels Aug 20 national holiday celebrations due to pandemic

Hungary has canceled celebrations and fireworks scheduled for the Aug. 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday. Hungary lifted most of the restrictions...

Karnavati University Adopts New Academic Ecosystem Amidst COVID-19

Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India NewsVoir Many universities are using various digital platforms to continue education and some are going out of their way to host online events such as webinars, talk shows and faculty training programmes. One su...

India's edible oils export rises 54 pc to 80,765 tonnes in 2019-20: SEA

Indias edible oil exports rose 54 per cent to 80,765 tonne in the financial year 2019-20, on a sharp increase in shipment of groundnut oil especially to China, trade body SEA said on Thursday. In value terms, the edible oil shipments increa...

Vivo to set up industrial design centre in India; increase headcount to 50,000

Smartphone maker Vivo will set-up an industrial design centre in India to develop devices locally, and increase its headcount to 50,000, a top company official said on Thursday. Vivo India director for brand strategy Nipun Marya said the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020