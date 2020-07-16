Left Menu
Turkish court sentences German-Turkish journalist to jail on terrorism charges -Anadolu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:27 IST
Turkish court sentences German-Turkish journalist to jail on terrorism charges -Anadolu
A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in absentia to 2 years and 9 months to jail for terrorism propaganda, state-owned Anadolu agency said, in a case that had strained ties between Ankara and Berlin.

Yucel was released from custody in February 2018, after being kept in jail for a year without an indictment. He returned to Berlin right after his release. Yucel denies the charges against him.

