CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The CBI has arrested a manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Phalodi, Jodhpur, for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of work relating to cleaning of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Om Prakash, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

In a press release, the probe agency said that a case was registered on a complaint against the manager under Section 7 of PC Act, 1988 (as Amended in 2018) on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3,50,000 from the complainant for smooth functioning of the work relating to cleaning of a solar plant at Bhadla in Phalodi, Jodhpur district. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 as installment. The CBI conducted searches at the premises of accused at Phalodi and Bhilwara in Rajasthan which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused will be produced on Thursday in a special CBI court in Jodhpur. (ANI)