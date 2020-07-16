Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The CBI has arrested a manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Phalodi, Jodhpur, for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of work relating to cleaning of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:42 IST
CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has arrested a manager of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Phalodi, Jodhpur, for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of work relating to cleaning of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Om Prakash, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

In a press release, the probe agency said that a case was registered on a complaint against the manager under Section 7 of PC Act, 1988 (as Amended in 2018) on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3,50,000 from the complainant for smooth functioning of the work relating to cleaning of a solar plant at Bhadla in Phalodi, Jodhpur district. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 as installment. The CBI conducted searches at the premises of accused at Phalodi and Bhilwara in Rajasthan which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused will be produced on Thursday in a special CBI court in Jodhpur. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects settlement of Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse claims; The mobilizing power of the BTS ARMY and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish court sentences Germany-based journalist to jail on terrorism charges

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel in absentia to jail for 2 years and 9 months for terrorism propaganda, state-owned Anadolu agency said, in a case that has strained ties between Ankara and Berlin.Y...

Food commodities still at risk of coronavirus 'market shock' -FAO/OECD

A knock to food consumption in a global recession triggered by a coronavirus epidemic could produce a market shock of tumbling agricultural prices, the U.N.s food agency, and the OECD said on Thursday.With food production mostly maintained ...

Azeri minister sacked for "meaningless" efforts over conflict with Armenia

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev sacked his foreign minister on Thursday after accusing him of meaningless negotiations with neighbouring Armenia amid a flare-up in hostilities between two South Caucasus countries.Eleven Azeri soldiers and a ci...

German coronavirus-hit abattoir reopens, but output unclear

The German abattoir hit by a coronavirus outbreak that led to a second lockdown for the entire region reopened its slaughterhouse on Thursday, though the impact of new hygiene measures on the plants capacity is unclear. Authorities on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020